Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.

In a brand new report from Ian Begley of SNY, the journalist detailed how there are some other teams on Durant's radar right now. As it turns out, one of those teams is none other than the Philadelphia 76ers, who boast the talents of Joel Embiid, and James Harden.

The last time Durant played with Harden, it did not go so well, however, Durant seems to want to play with Joel Embiid. There are some people within the 76ers organization who want to see this happen, and it would ultimately mean trading players like Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and even Tobias Harris. Even then, the Nets are likely to say no, which means draft capital will have to be involved.

With the Nets looking for the entire world in exchange for KD, there is no telling when he will actually be traded.

