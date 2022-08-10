Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a very messy divorce right now. Durant no longer wants to play in Brooklyn, and the team will have to either honor his request or bring him back for another season. Bringing him back is certainly a risk, as it could mean an unmotivated KD heading into next season.

With that being said, there are some interesting teams looking to get their hands on KD. One such franchise is the Boston Celtics who have reportedly offered up Jaylen Brown. According to a report from Ian Begley of SNY, the Celtics are actually a team that KD would be interested in playing for. This contradicts previous statements KD has made about the Celtics, although it seems like there is one factor regarding Boston that has ultimately changed his mind.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics," Begley wrote. Simply put, KD loves Smart as a player seeing as though he is the reigning defensive player of the year. The Celtics were one of the best defensive teams last season, and it is something that Durant simply did not have while playing for the Nets.

Regardless of what KD wants, the Celtics are still playing hardball with any potential trade suitors. They know that KD is one of the best players in league history, and they will not let him go for a small haul.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Let us know where you would like to see KD play next year, in the comments section down below.

[Via]