Kevin Durant is easily one of the best scorers the game has ever seen so there is no doubt he knows a thing or two about efficiency and what the best play to make is. Over the past couple of years, there has been a huge movement in the analytics community which serves to bring math and probability into the sport. Many people in the analytics community believe it is more advantageous to take three-point shots even if it's a bad look, compared to a wide-open mid-range jumper. This is because three points are more than two.

While this may be true, there is something to say about efficiency and how missing three-pointers won't help you win games. Durant knows this better than anyone and took to Twitter to address the claims of an analytics guru. This led to a full-on back and forth between the two parties. The analytics expert in question showed KD some graphs which led to a pretty hilarious response from the star.

Based on this exchange, it's clear that Durant has better things to worry about than graphs and complicated numbers. For now, he's more than happy to just keep playing how he has been for years. It's worked out pretty well for him so far.