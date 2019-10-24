Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has had the luxury of playing alongside some of the best players in the NBA during his 12 seasons and counting. MVPs such as Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, as well as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and, soon enough, Kyrie Irving.

During a recent appearance on the "Knuckleheads" podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Durant was asked to select four players to form a superteam, using any of his old teammates and his current teammates in BK.

After a few seconds of thought, KD went with his current teammate Kyrie Irving, as well as James Harden, in the back court along with Draymond Green and Serge Ibaka in the front court.

"We can switch everything on D and we are all-world scorers and facilitators," KD explained. "And we can block shots. That's a perfect team."

Needless to say, that means Curry, Klay, Westbrook and Zaza Pachulia didn't make the cut. For what it's worth, KD did choose Curry over Westbrook during a discussion with Serve Ibaka on his "How Hungry Are You?" video series. Check out that clip below.