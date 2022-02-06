Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, however, he has made some questionable decisions throughout his career. While going to Golden State certainly helped cement his legacy, it also hurt it in a way as it made Durant look like a player who can only win on Super Teams. Since that time, Durant has since gone to Brooklyn, which hasn't worked out as promised. The Nets are a bit of a mess this year, and it looks like they could lose James Harden at the trade deadline.

Stephen A. Smith has been pretty harsh when it comes to KD's decision-making, especially as it pertains to the Nets. In fact, all week Smith has been hitting KD with some harsh realities, and recently, he doubled down by saying that KD would be defined by his decision to reach Brooklyn.

Well, KD was not a fan of this assessment, as he took to Twitter early Sunday morning to condemn Smith for his hot take. In fact, KD believes Smith has a personal vendetta against him, and that the recent remarks have been wildly unfair.

"Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, im sure your minions will run with this story for you, but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in," Durant said.

The two had a run-in earlier this week, and as you can imagine, Smith is refusing to back down. He has always been someone who speaks his mind, and that is not going to change, anytime soon.

