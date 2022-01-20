Remember the frenzy that Kevin Durant caused in the NBA during the summer of 2016? The decision that inspired a countless number of memes and a ridiculous amount of KD-haters in the process; the decision that ultimately landed Durant on the roster of the Golden State Warriors, leading to back-to-back championship titles for the stacked squad.

But at one point in time, before he became a member of the Curry-led Warriors, Durant was interested in joining the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although we may never find out what could've been with LeBron James-Kevin Durant led team, we did recently discover what could potentially get the two-time NBA champion to Cleveland after all: Doe Boy and his brand new album, Oh Really.

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Doe Boy, a Cleveland-native and of Future's Freebandz artists, posted the cover art to his upcoming album to Instagram in hopes of drumming up support and hype for the forthcoming project. The mission proved to be a success, with everyone from Juelz Santana to Guapdad 4000 showing love for the young artist's upcoming LP. But the comment pinned to the post was that of Kevin Durant saying, "Take me to Knowles ave when the album drops, man." Doe Boy showed love back shared the comment on his story where he proclaimed KD as a "real legend."

While KD may be serious about getting a tour of Doe Boy's hood once the album drops, the NBA superstar who is currently a contract with the Brooklyn Nets extending out to 2025, we ''ll probably never see him play a game as a Cavalier--let alone as LeBron's teammate.