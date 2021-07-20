Kobe Bryant's legacy is one that is defined by his hard work, determination, and ability to score on a dime. For numerous players in the NBA right now, Kobe was an influential figure, and ever since his passing, those players have worked hard to make sure his legacy gets kept alive. The mamba mentality has been seen in various players and whenever someone speaks up about Kobe, it is always with a semblance of pride and admiration for what he did for basketball.

Recently, Kevin Durant got to host a Twitter Spaces live broadcast and at one point, the Nets superstar was asked to speak about Kobe and his impact on the game. That's when Durant started to explain how Kobe had a very commanding presence and that whenever they played with or against each other, he had a god-like aura around him. Needless to say, Durant had a lot of good things to say about the legend.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Being in the same locker room with him, like I competed against him like that same playoffs, and the way he won the championship too. So we had a different connection compared to a lot of other guys. You know, I played against him on that journey,” Durant explained. “His aura was just like a god-like figure. Like you see someone in the flesh who scored 81 points in an NBA game. It is hard to even speak around him. But he’s open and he was always trying to teach and help the younger generation out.”

These days, Durant is one of if not the best player in the NBA and will be a first-ballot hall-of-famer when all is said and done. With this in mind, there is no one better than KD to speak on Kobe's legacy and what he meant to the game's current crop of players.

You can listen to the spaces conversation, below.