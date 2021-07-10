Kevin Durant finally returned to the court this past season after missing an entire year with an Achilles injury. Throughout the season, Durant had his ups and downs although he was eventually able to get healthy for the playoffs. Unfortunately, his teammates couldn't say the same and as a result, the Nets were bounced out of the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Durant has joined Team USA where he will now be headed to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Many were surprised by his decision to play for Team USA considering he has been through so many injuries over the last couple of years. However, as KD told The Athletic, he feels as though playing for the Olympic team will keep him much sharper for next season.

Elsa/Getty Images

“Every chance that I can get that I’m healthy and my mind’s in the right place to play basketball, I’m going to go out there and play,” Durant explained. “Finished the year off healthy, the regular season and the playoffs, so I felt it would be cool to get, I guess, a kickstart on next season by getting in shape a little earlier in the summer with Team USA.”

The Olympic team will also feature the likes of Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and even James Harden, so you know these guys will be the favorites. No other country has this much firepower and the U.S. will be looking to show the world why they always seem to win the Gold Medal.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

