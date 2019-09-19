Kenya Moore and Marc Daly got married in June of 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly on November 4th of 2018. After just two years of agreeing to be together in sickness and in health, Kenya has confirmed to PEOPLE that she's divorcing Marc based on certain "circumstances."

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Kenya detailed in her official statement to the publication. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Marc shared a statement of his own: "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits."

May they finalize the divorce in peace.