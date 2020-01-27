While we should regard death as just another facet of life on Earth, it never gets any easier to stomach. This much was true when the world received news of the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash earlier on Sunday morning in Calabasas.

Among those who were publicly moved by the tragedy to strike immediate change in their own life was Kendrick Perkins who took to Twitter on Sunday to make a public plea to Kevin Durant, extending an apology and hoping to put their recent squabble behind them

"Just wanted to tell you I Love you my brother and whatever I did to hurt you I’m sorry bro and hope you forgive me," Perkins penned in a tweet. "I love you bro real Talk! @KDTrey5."

Earlier this month, the retired NBA star and current ESPN analyst criticized his former Thunder teammate's departure from OKC to go to Golden State in 2015, calling it the "weakest move in NBA history."

Sunday, he would elaborate on just where his change of heart took root.

"My new motto with everything is, What Would Kobe do? He’d want us to focus more on the loss of his daughter," Perkins added. "He’d want us to get past differences with our brothers and move on. He’d never want the game to be cancelled or be stopped. He’d want us to keep going!"

So far, Kevin Durant, who has been characteristically off social media for the past few days has not yet responded to Perkins or issued any public reaction to Bryant's death yet.