Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, published a lengthy tribute to the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper on Instagram, Sunday, in honor of Father's Day. Last weekend also marked Lamar's 35th birthday.

"Today I am more than happy to celebrate the men in my life," Alford began the caption for the post. "I choose to celebrate them for stepping up instead of stepping out, for providing, for assisting us women, for healing, for showing up physically and most importantly for showing up emotionally."



Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The post includes a picture of Alford and Lamar with their two children.

She continued: "In my life I’ve witnessed a great majority of father’s run from their responsibilities. I now understand that they were running from their own pain but children were left behind. I understand they couldn’t properly communicate with women so kids suffered the consequence of their absence. I understand they needed validation and most times it was sought after outside of the home. And it was quite painful for all of us who knew this upbringing."

Lamar and Alford began dating while attending Centennial High School and have remained together throughout the many years since. They got engaged in April 2015 and welcomed their first child in July 2019.

"I was almost 30 the first time I celebrated Father’s Day and it’s still one of the hardest for me." Alford went on. "I know there are many women like me. So men it’s not as important for us to celebrate you, as it is for You to celebrate You. Celebrate your contribution to the next generation. I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore."

Check out Alford's Father's Day post below.



