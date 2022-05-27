Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and his first week sales numbers for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers proves that. He sold close to 300K units in his first week and he even made it to the top of the Billboard charts. There is no doubt that he will continue to top the charts for weeks to come and as it turns out, he is making a big impression on genres outside of the hip-hop world.

According to Billboard, Kendrick and his song "Die Hard" will be number one on the R&B charts this week. This is a huge accomplishment for Kendrick when you consider how he has never been this high on the R&B Charts before. It just goes to show that Kendrick is a dynamic artist that can do anything he puts his mind to.





This song is on the first half of the album and it contains features from Blxst and Amanda Reifer. Fans immediately gravitated towards this track when it came out so it only makes sense that it would reach this plateau on the charts. Only time will tell how much longer it will stay at number one.

