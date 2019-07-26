Kendrick Lamar has done a pretty good job at keeping his private life under wraps throughout his career. The rapper has been pretty mysterious at times and rarely gives fans any hints at what he's up to outside of the music world. This is a pretty rare quality to have these days as artists are always looking to go viral on the gram. In any case, Lamar is the exception to the rule and that's why it came as a complete surprise when it was reported by US Weekly that him and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, welcomed their first child into the world.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Sources say the couple had a healthy baby girl although that's all that's known as of right now. Lamar has rarely talked about his relationship with Alford, although he did mention that they were engaged back in 2015. It's interesting to note that the two have been dating for over a decade which makes them high school sweethearts. It's clear the Lamar and Alford are loyal people and will certainly make great parents.

As of right now, the name of the baby is unknown but considering it's Kendrick we're talking about, we probably won't know for a while. At the end of the day, it's his personal life and his privacy should be respected.