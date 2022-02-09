Aside from Frank Ocean, there might not be another artist who has been as lowkey as Kendrick Lamar. The rapper is supposedly readying a new single, according to numerous reports, ahead of his big performance at the SoFi Stadium as part of Dr. Dre's halftime show performance. Ultimately, this might indicate an album rollout is about to be underway.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In addition to a potential single, Kendrick will be the focus of the next season of Spotify's The Big Hit, a podcast produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The next season will go in-depth on the making of Kendrick's sophomore album, To Pimp A Butterfly. What's even more exciting is that Kung Fu Kenny will be offering an exclusive interview as part of the podcast.

Kendrick will be one of many contributors to the podcast. The New York Times contributor Alex Pappademas serves as the show's host and will be talking to many of K. Dot's collaborators.

"You know, in Hip Hop, we got this thing, the sophomore jinx. I took it upon myself — I need to do something that inspires me," he says in the trailer for the podcast.

The podcast will debut on Feb. 16th with five additional episodes set to drop later in 2022.

Check out the trailer for season 2 of The Big Hit below.