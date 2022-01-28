Kendrick Lamar has remained lowkey in the past few years while fans demand a timeline for the follow-up to 2017's DAMN. Rumors have floated around over the past two years regarding the project, though nothing has been confirmed aside from it being Kendrick's final album on TDE. What we do know is that he'll be making a rare public appearance next month as part of the all-star Super Bowl Halftime show-line up including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Apparently, there's a chance we could be getting a new single from Kendrick Lamar ahead of his performance. According to Billboard, sources said a new single from Lamar may arrive either next Friday or the week after that. The TDE source reportedly also said SZA's sophomore album is scheduled to drop in the second quarter of 2022.

"Both Kendrick Lamar and SZA have not released albums since 2017’s DAMN and Ctrl, respectively, though sources tell Billboard a Lamar single may arrive on Feb 4. or Feb. 11 before he plays the Super Bowl halftime show, while SZA’s sophomore effort is expected in the second quarter of the year."

During Kendrick Lamar's Day N Vegas set in November, he closed out his set by telling the crowd that he'll be seeing them "very soon." Fans quickly took that as a sign that he was preparing to kick off the campaign of his forthcoming album. While nothing came by the end of 2021, it seems like K. Dot could be revving up for his 2022 takeover.

