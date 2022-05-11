It is finally almost that time. After five long years, Kendrick Lamar is ready to release his follow up to 2017's DAMN. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the name of this new project and there is still a lot that we do not know about it. There are rumors that this could very well be a double album, all while the feature list and production team remains anonymous.

Kendrick has always been amazing when it comes to his artistry, and he knows how to build tension. He released "The Heart Part 5" just a couple of days ago, and in just over 24 hours from now, Kendrick will be coming through with a whole body of work that promises to be AOTY worthy.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Having said that, fans have been waiting on the cover art, and today, they got it. Taking to Twitter, Kendrick posted the album's cover, which is certainly a personal one to him. As you can see, Kendrick is holding a child in his arms while wearing a barbed wire crown. From there, we can see a woman in bed holding a baby. It is clear that Kendrick is trying to say something about family here, however, some of the details are certainly open to interpretation.

With the cover art now revealed, perhaps we will get a detailed track list prior to the album's release. Of course, Kendrick could always choose to keep it a secret, but there is no doubt that the fans want a couple of hints before going into their first listen.

Let us know what you think of the cover art, in the comments below.