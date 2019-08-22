Kendrick Lamar Holds It Down On Raphael Saadiq's "Rearview"

It's been a slight drought, though not to alarming proportions, where Kendrick Lamar's music is concerned. Though it's right on cue for his biennial album drop, all signs point to an extended gestation phase for Kenny. After all, how does one top a Pulitzer Prize-winning project? In Kendrick we trust, at least until further notice. Luckily, he's been present on an increasing number of RnB singles - following up an appearance on SiR's "Hair Down," Kenny is back to assist Raphael Saadiq on "Rearview," albeit in a supporting role.

Set to arrive nationwide at midnight, "Rearview" is currently streaming in select international markets. The track itself blend a piano progression with a steady bass groove, a testament to the enduring power of acoustic bass in hip-hop music. “How can I change the world but can’t change myself? How can I please the world but not God himself?” raps Kendrick, in what feels like a pre-chorus of sorts. Perhaps his next body of work will find him facing a theological crisis - is it too early to venture such guesses?

Look for Saadiq's Jimmy Lee project to arrive on Friday, August 23rd.

