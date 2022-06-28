Kendrick Lamar was asked to break down the cost of his outfit for the Glastonbury Festival and it was revealed that his Tiffany & Co. crown of thorns cost him $3 million. In a video circulating on social media, Lamar joked with a fan about his outfit being unreleased.

While Lamar attempts to stay humble in the video, he eventually gives in enough to reveal that his clothes are from "LV" and that "this shit ain't even out yet." The outfit includes a white button-down shirt and black pants. When asked about the crown, he kept quiet but a member of his team admitted that it was $3 million.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Tiffany & Co. announced that the crown was designed over the course of 10 months and features 8,000 diamonds. The crown required 1,300 hours of diamond-setting work. It features 50 thorns and was cast in 14 components at Tiffany’s New York workshop, before finally being assembled in the northern region of Italy.

Lamar's pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, explained in a statement that “The crown is a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens."

"I wear this crown," Lamar said on stage at Glastonbury. "They judged Christ. They judge you, they judged Christ. We gonna continue to walk in his image.”

Check out the video of Lamar discussing his outfit below.