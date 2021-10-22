Kendra Jae Is Making “BIG” Moves With Her Latest Single

On her latest release, “BIG,” Kendra Jae brings plenty of boss ass bitch energy. The 27-year-old drops bars about needing a big whip, a big crib, and a big everything else, really, over top of a throwback beat and some squeaky bed sounds.

“I want the big wins on this big journey,” the Los Angeles based artist shared in a press release. “And I’ve been relentless on not letting up until I get them. ‘BIG’ is going to make people realize I’m a real artist, and I cannot and will not be boxed in. My talents have no limits.”

While she may be new to making music of her own, Jae is no stranger to the spotlight. She joined Beyoncé as the youngest dancer on her Formation World Tour, and later headed out with Drake and co. on the Aubrey and the Three Migos World Tour.

She also recently collaborated with Saweetie on “Seesaw,” which has already made it onto the Top 40 Charts at Urban and Rhythmic Radio and received recognition from BBC Radio 1Xtra and iHeart Radio.

As per the aforementioned press release, fans of Jae can expect to see her debut EP drop in the first quarter of 2022.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now I’m making big moves

And now that’s a big mood

Had to step in big shoes

I don’t f*ck with n*ggas unless they comin’ with a big too (Make it)