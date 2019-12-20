Last year Kanye West was a guest on Saturday Night Live and once the show came to an end, the Yeezy rapper jumped on stage for an impromptu vent on Donald Trump and how he was poorly treated at the show. "They bully me backstage. They bully me. They bully me and then they say that I'm in the sunken place. You wanna see the sunken place? Alright, I'mma listen to y'all now," he told the audience in a clip that never made it to air.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson, a SNL regular, recently made a visit to Ebro in the Morning to discuss the latter and explained why he walked out when Kanye got on the stage. "It's a moment in the show where it's, like, sometimes they'll do a last song over the good night credits or whatever. U2 did it, [Paul] McCartney did it, and they actually, like, go to the other stage and get with they band and do a whole performance," Kenan said. "When I saw that he was standing on the regular stage I was, like, oh he's just gonna take a moment and have a moment basically."

He told himself that he "would like to watch this on TV" before he left the studio.

"And I got lucky because it became extremely uncomfortable extremely quickly. I was also tired as hell, it's a long day. But god bless him, I felt bad," he added.