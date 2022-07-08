mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ken Carson Makes A Statement With New Album "X"

Alexander Cole
July 08, 2022 10:21
"X"
Ken Carson

Ken Carson wears his influences on his sleeve.


Ken Carson has been making quite the splash as of late. He is an artist who delivers a mixture of laidback psychedelic jams as well as some ragers that make him a fan favorite during festival season. There is no doubt that he is inspired by the likes of Playboi Carti, although he has made sure to separate himself with his own unique voice and spin on the genre. Today, Carson is back with a brand new project called X which features 20 new tracks.

Throughout this project, Carson handles most of the songs by himself, although he does include features from Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. The songs have electronic production that is energetic in nature, and when it comes to his flows, Carson is focused and intent on making his audience get up from their seats. It's another solid project that showcases growth on the songwriting side of things.

You can stream Carson's brand new album, down below. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. New
3. Gems
4. Nobody
5. Go
6. MDMA (ft. Destroy Lonely)
7. X
8. PDBMH
9. Money Hunt
10. South Beach
11. Going Schitz
12. Same Thing
13. Freestyle 1
14. Freestyle 2
15. Fuk 12
16. Murda Musik (ft. Destroy Lonely)
17. Delinquent (ft. Homixide Gang)
18. Get Rich Or Die
19. Turn Up
20. The End

