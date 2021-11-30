Yesterday, it was revealed that Kemba Walker would be taken out of the Knicks' rotation due to less than stellar play out on the court. Walker has had his fair share of issues this season, and it was becoming clear that he just wasn't cutting it when you consider the Knicks' depth. Now, Walker's status in New York is up in the air, and according to some sources close to the team, they could be contemplating a trade.

Knicks fans aren't exactly against this, and they will certainly encourage such a trade given who might be on the table for them. Recently, a report from Bleacher Report stated that the Knicks are thinking about linking up with the Rockets on a trade that could bring John Wall to the Big Apple.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Wall is in the midst of trade and buyout negotiations with the Rockets, and he would much rather be traded, at this point. While Wall is not a sure thing at this stage in his career, he would certainly serve as an upgrade. The Knicks are trying to stay afloat in a harsh Eastern Conference, and Wall could provide some extra fire power.

Of course, these are only rumors at this point, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]