Houston Rockets point guard John Wall reportedly wants to get back on the court, despite being involved in trade talks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the five-time All-Star would prefer to continue playing throughout negotiations on Twitter, Saturday.

Wall and the Rockets had previously agreed that he would sit out until the organization found a trade for him. He has yet to play this season.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

"Houston Rockets guard John Wall has expressed his hopes to the organization that he can resume playing for the team in the near future, sources tell ESPN," Woj explained. "Wall and Rockets had agreed on him sitting out until a trade could be found, but the five-time All-Star guard talked to Houston general manager Rafael Stone on Friday about restarting a dialogue on a return to the active roster, sources said. Sides plan to talk again on Sunday."

Over the course of his career, Wall has averaged 19.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Likely playing a key role in determining Wall's trade value, the 31-year-old is signed to a contract with two years and $91 million remaining.

The Rockets are currently 2-16. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets, Saturday night.

[Via]