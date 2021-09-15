After sustaining multiple severe injuries during his last couple years as the face of the Washington Wizards, John Wall was granted a fresh start last offseason when he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

Now he's looking for another fresh start.

Coming off a season in which Wall averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and nearly 7 assists in 40 games with the Rockets, the veteran point guard was not shy in expressing his frustrations and has now made it clear that he wants out of Houston. The Rockets, very-much in the midst of a re-build after trading James Harden to Brooklyn, were the the worst team in the NBA last season and despite landing Jalen Green with the second pick in this year's draft, Wall does not want to be there.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Agreeing that Wall would not suit up at all for Houston this season, the two sides are in agreement that a trade is the best course of action. Unfortunately for both Wall and the Rockets, however, the five-time All-Star is set to make $44M in the upcoming season. As has been seen with the likes of Chris Paul, it is possible to move that type of contract, but Wall is not Paul. His services are not in demand like Paul's were a summer ago and based on the conversation surrounding the University of Kentucky product, it is going to be tough for a team to take on that large of a contract knowing that, in all likelihood, Wall's best days are behind him.

A tough situation all-around, it will be interesting to see where John Wall ends up when the dust settles. As of now he will be working out away from the team and that huge pricetag might keep it that way for a while.

Where do you think Wall will end up? Is there a team out there willing to take on a $44M deal? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]