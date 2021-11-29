When Kemba Walker joined the New York Knicks, many fans felt like this would be a huge addition to the roster, as Walker has proven himself to be an elite point guard in the past. Unfortunately, things have not worked out so well for Kemba in New York, as the point guard is currently averaging less than 12 points per game and he is only on the court for about 50 percent of the games he participates in.

Fans have noticed that he has been a bit of a liability on defense, and with the Knicks looking to remain competitive in a stacked Eastern Conference, head coach Tom Thibodeau has been experimenting with the rotation. These rotations typically involve Alec Burks taking Kemba's spot as PG.

Elsa/Getty Images

Today, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Knicks have decided to take some drastic measures in regards to Walker, as Kemba will now be taken out of the rotation. Instead, Burks will remain the starting point guard, all while Walker will take a diminished role. This news came as a bit of a shock to Knicks fans, although given Kemba's recent play, there was certainly a lot of understanding given to the move.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NBA world.