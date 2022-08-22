mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kelow LaTesha Unleashes On "TURBO" EP Ft. Asian Doll, Goonew

Erika Marie
August 22, 2022 18:42
62 Views
TURBO
Kelow LaTesha

The Maryland native continues to put her flow on display on this 7-track project.


There is another DMV artist on the rise and she's commanding attention with her latest EP. Kelow LaTesha hails from Maryland and has been buzzing in the music scene, and this past Friday (August 19), she finally shared TURBO, an EP released as a partnership with Soundcloud. You may have heard her collaborations with artists like GoldLink, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rico Nasty, and on TURBO, she's continuing to show the world why she deserves her moment in the spotlight.

"Creating TURBO, I constantly found myself in a perspective where I had to turn up from such a low position, but I literally couldn't think any other way to go than up," she said in a press release. "Each record recorded has a lot of energy, A LOT OF JOY, and was a good time to create. I want each listener to take these pieces of me as a pick me up & motivation to go TURBO."

The rapper occupies a genre-blending space as she adds her name to the growing list of artists who have been described as Alt-Hip Hop. Her project hosts two features—Asian Doll as well as a posthumous addition from Goonew—so stream TURBO and let us know what you think of Kelow LaTesha's latest.

Tracklist

1. Relax
2. GENIUS
3. Targets
4. Titanic ft. Goonew
5. OMG
6. Charizard
7. He Aint Mine ft. Asian Doll

Kelow LaTesha Asian Doll Goonew
