Goonew was shot and killed on Friday by an unknown assailant, the Maryland rapper's manager has confirmed to the Washington Post. The young artist has made a name for himself through the release of several mixtapes including Hey Auntie, and Big 64, as well as Goonwick and Goonwick 2.

The Prince George's County Police Department confirmed the details of the shooting in a post on Friday, before confirming the victim's identity,

"We are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights," the PGCPD said in a statement on Twitter. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for life [threatening] injuries. At approx. 7:30 pm, the victim was pronounced dead."





Back in 2019, Goonew was hospitalized after being attacked in another shooting.

Goonew is the latest in a string of shootings connected to rappers. Earlier this week, Miami artist Baby Cino was shot and killed just minutes after being released from jail, where he was being held on a gun charge.

Several rappers expressed their condolences on Twitter, including Cordae and IDK.

