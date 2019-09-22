Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the more stylish players in the NBA right now and is currently in the middle of a two-year, $30 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. The man is constantly drawing the attention of women everywhere although sometimes, that attention doesn't exactly manifest itself in positive ways. In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, it appears as though Oubre is suing his ex-girlfriend, Makena Spooner LeDuff because she allegedly stole his dogs after they broke up back in May.

In his lawsuit, Oubre claims that LeDuff won't leave his Beverley Hills home and that she has defaced some of his valuable possessions. Oubre maintains that the worst offense is how she stole his two dogs, Soul and Saint. The basketball star maintains that she's trying to extort him for some money and that even when he gets the police involved, they don't do enough.

Oubre is currently looking to get his dogs back and also hopes to receive some monetary damages after all the alleged distress LeDuff has put him through.

Stealing a man's dogs is a pretty low blow so we really feel for Oubre in this instance. Hopefully, he can get Soul and Saint back before anything bad happens to them.