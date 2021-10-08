Kelis Sings About Sweet Treats On New Single, “Midnight Snacks”

A quick look through Kelis’ discography will tell you that the 42-year-old has an apparent love for singing about the sweeter things in life. Titles like “Milkshake,” “Tasty,” and “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” have become some of her biggest hits, and now, she’s adding another one to the list.

The Brooklyn native just released a new single, titled “Midnight Snacks,” in which she sings about exchanging pillow talk before an evening of rolling in the sheets.

Along with the three minute and fifteen second track, Kelis also released a music video directed by Adrienne Raquel. When chatting with Vanity Fair about her concept for visual, she said, “If the Ohio Players and 112 had a baby, what would that look like?”

The clip shows Kelis wearing an unmissable look, rocking pink from head to toe. We’re also shown montages of every sweet treat you could possibly dream of when crafting the perfect midnight snack..

When chatting with the magazine, the singer also revealed that it wasn’t her intention to name her tracks the way that she does.

“It’s been brought to my attention that I always name things after foodstuffs, which I hadn’t really thought about. It definitely wasn't a conscious decision.”

How are you feeling about Kelis’ latest release? Watch the video above, and share your initial thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Guilty pleasures, I just can't deny

I'm greedy and I don't care

Guilty pleasures, I just can't deny

'Cause I know what I want, yeah

