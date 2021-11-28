Yesterday, 24-year-old Rico Nasty made it clear that the hate she’s been receiving while touring with Playboi Carti is taking a major toll on her mental health. “I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day to just cry,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The “Smack A Bitch” rapper also shared that it’s “crazy how [she] wanted a tour bus [her] whole life,” only to end up “crying [herself] to sleep” on it every night. In a particularly concerning post, she wrote, “I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do, trust me.”

@rico_nastyy/Twitter

The posts were shared on Saturday afternoon. It remains unclear how long they were up, but they certainly earned Rico a lot of love from her supportive fan base and other industry stars, including “Toxic” vocalist Kehlani. “Rico is a gem of an artist and person, I hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!!” the mother of one comforted her hurt friend.

While the D.C. native didn’t directly reply to the post, hundreds of fans have flooded in with kind words of their own for the rapper to read. “It’s so sad she doesn’t see how amazing she is :(“ one person commented. “She’s too good for some of these mfs, they better leave her alone.”

Touring with Carti may not be going as anticipated, but some have pointed out that maybe Rico would have a better time on tour with an artist like Kehlani, who has a much more tame fan base at their shows. “Now if Kehlani went on tour and brought Rico >>>>>> Tsunami Mob would respect her more, that’s for sure.”

See more love for Rico Nasty below.