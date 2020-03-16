You all know how annoying it can be to get a phone call or text message from the wrong number. That initial adrenaline rush of psyching yourself up to entertain an unknown caller, only for it to not actually be designated for you, is honestly and truly heartbreaking. Kehlani knows the struggle. The singer sent a message to one of her friends, who had just secured a new phone number, but she was one digit off and ended up sending some random woman a message. The end result was phenomenal.

Firing off a salutation message, the woman on the receiving end of Kehlani's text was insulted that the pop star would even dare to reach out.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Who is this," asked the woman. "I guess this is whoever is fucking my ol man...HOLA HAVE FUN... EXCUSE MY BAD...MY EX OL MAN."

Lani was obviously confused by the receipt of such accusatory statements, having done no such thing.

"Girl what?" she responded.

The two went on to clear up the confusion, explaining that the number was unknown and, thus, she assumed it was her ex-boyfriend's new fling. It is clear that she was wrong. On the other end of the phone, it was a globally-known pop star. Oh well.

Check out the humorous interaction below.