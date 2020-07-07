Kehlani was feeling herself when she posed for some photos for the 'gram on Monday (July 6th). In the first shot, a topless Kehlani has her tattooed arms wrapped around her chest as she poses in some layered jeans. "Swipe for a surprise," the caption reads, referring to the two goofy shots of her throwing up the sign of the horns and balancing on one leg that she also included in the the post.

Her post got a ton of love from some fellow celebrities, including the Clermont twins, Bree Runway, Storm Reid, and many more.

While Kehlani looks pretty carefree in these new photos, the singer is currently having some legal trouble with a car rental company. Back in April, she rented a Ferrari to shoot the music video for he song, "Open (Passionate)." However, she had claimed that the rental was for personal use. Not only that, but she allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages by crashing the vehicle "into an animal or another object," causing "the value of the exotic ride" to be "reduced by $88,573." The company is suing her for the damages and is asking for her license to be revoked.