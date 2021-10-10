mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Keedron Bryant Shoots His Shot On "Hello"

Alexander Cole
October 10, 2021 10:41
192 Views
30
1
Image via Keedron BryantImage via Keedron Bryant
Image via Keedron Bryant

Hello
Keedron Bryant

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Keedron Bryant changes up his sound with new song "Hello."


Keedron Bryant is a young and talented singer who first got noticed with his track "I Just Wanna Live" which was a response to the killing of George Floyd. Bryant was praised for the song and he was seen singing the national anthem at various sporting events shortly after. Since that time, he has been coming through with a steady stream of new tracks, and recently, he decided to switch up his sound and tackle some of the topics that an adolescent would be thinking of. 

With his new single "Hello," Bryant can be heart shooting his shot with a young woman he seemingly just met. Bryant is enamored with the woman and he wants his presence to be known. Throughout the song, he offers up some powerful and soulful vocals that will surely impress. The instrumental is quite lavish, and overall, it's a great effort that showcases just how much talent Bryant has.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't tryna slow you down (Hold up, hold up, wait)
Baby, can you turn around? (Hold up, hold up, wait, hey, uh)
Wanna know your name (Hold up, hold up, wait)
Tryna take you on a date (Hold up, hold up, wait)

Keedron Bryant Keedron Bryant new music new song Hello
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Keedron Bryant Shoots His Shot On "Hello"
30
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject