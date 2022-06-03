mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KayCyy Shares New Project "Get Used To It"

Aron A.
June 03, 2022 14:01
Get Used To It
KayCyy

KayCyy taps Lancey Foux, 070 Shake, and more for "Get Used To It."


Ever since his appearance on Donda, it was only a matter of time until KayCyy really blew up. Over the years, he's played his position in the background while lending his talents to the biggest names in music, including Ye, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott. However, he's continued to show promising signs of his own star prowess through his solo endeavors.

This week, KayCyy came through with his latest body of work, Get Used To It. Laced up with 9 songs in total, KayCyy brings along artists like Lancey Foux, 070 Shake, Annahstasia, and Steven Bamidale for the tracklist. It's another glimpse into what KayCyy has up his sleeves. 

Check out KayCyy's new project Get Used To It below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of the project. 

