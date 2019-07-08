Big news hit the circuit this week for NBA fans after it was revealed that Kawhi Leonard decided to leave the Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers. It's a decision that came as a shock to many, especially since Kawhi helped bring Canada its first championship. That, along with the fact that the Clippers have constantly been overshadowed by the Lakers, has caused confusion in the city of Toronto and NBA Twitter. You see, in Toronto, the amount of effort that was put into keeping Kawhi with the Raptors was unseen. The self-proclaimed "fun guy" was offered property, free meals, and allegedly, some sort of involvement in Drake's OVO Sound record label. Even with these efforts in place, Kawhi left the 6ix which convinced fans that the Drake curse has returned.

Prior to the Raptors' win in the Eastern Conference, many thought the Drake curse was alive and well but he later shut that down when the Raps' won the championship. Drake himself has even joked about the curse and even though many thought the curse was broken, Twitter's under the belief that Kawhi's decision to leave is a product of the Drake curse.

On the other hand, if Kawhi was able to break the Drake curse, does that mean that he's able to break the Los Angeles Clippers curse? We'll have to wait and see.

Peep the reactions below.