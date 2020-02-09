New Balance is reportedly preparing to release an eye-catching "Sunset Pack" next month, highlighted by a colorful version of Kawhi Leonard's on-court sneaker, the New Balance OMN1S. The collection, rumored to release on March 5th, will also include a similarly styled New Balance 997 Sport and the New Balance 850.

Kawhi first debuted the vibrant New Balance OMN1S back in January during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but now we have a more detailed look at what to expect.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Each of the three sneakers feature a yellow, orange and red sunset design, though it is featured most prominently on Leonard's OMN1S silhouette. The New Balance 997 Sport comes equipped with the yellow to red gradient on the mesh portions of the sneaker while the rest of the upper, including the toe cap, leather mid panel, tongue and laces gets done up in black. Lastly, we have the New Balance 850 which features a black leather construction along with that familiar sunset gradient appearing throughout the toe, mid panel and ankle collar.

Take a closer look at the trio of styles below and click here to preview New Balance's forthcoming "No Emotions Are Emotions" collaboration.

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance

New Balance