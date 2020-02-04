New Balance and Chicago-native Joe “Freshgoods” Robinson have teamed up for a collaborative Don't Be Mad "No Emotions Are Emotions" sneaker pack set to drop during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. The Don't Be Mad x New Balance collection consists of a pink-based colorway of Kawhi Leonard's New Balance OMN1S, as well as a 992 silhouette and a matching range of apparel.

Leonard first debuted the collab in a game against Minnesota earlier this month, revealing a gradient design on the OMN1S upper highlighted by an all-over print featuring stoic faces. The strap that stretches across the tongue also reads, "No Emotions Are Emotions."

“No Emotions are emotions is my game face. It’s for people in the world that don’t speak loudly about what they are going to do, they just do it,” said Robinson. “This is my way of connecting Kawhi’s personality to the collection and to my personal brand during All-Star weekend.”

The New Balance x Don't Be Mad "No Emotions Are Emotions" collection, including both kicks and a matching range of apparel, will be sold exclusively at a pop-up shop in Chicago during the All-Star weekend from February 14th to the 16th. Check out the official images below.

