Kawhi Leonard won't be signing a four-year, $142 million max contract with the Los Angeles Clippers as originally reported.

The Board Man will still be playing for the Clippers and he'll still be getting paid, but multiple reports revealed today that Leonard's deal is actually for three years, $103 million with a player option in the third year. The deal will give Leonard, 27, the opportunity to test free agency in the Summer of 2021, which lines up with Paul George's current contract.

Rumors suggested that Leonard was on the cusp of signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, but The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears recently revealed there was "no way" Kawhi wanted to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Spears writes, "A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was 'no way' Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with [LeBron] James, [Anthony] Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners."

Since reaching a deal with the Clippers, reports have surfaced that Kawhi reached out to fellow two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, as well as Kyrie Irving, in an effort to convince another superstar to join him on the Clippers. In the end, Leonard persuaded Paul George to request a trade out of OKC, and the duo will now have two years, at least, to see what they can do as teammates in L.A.