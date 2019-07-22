Kawhi Leonard cemented himself as one of the best players in basketball this past season as he helped the Toronto Raptors win their first-ever championship. Leonard only spent one year in Toronto before moving back home to play with the Los Angeles Clippers. One Kawhi's biggest moves this past year though was severing ties with Jordan Brand and signing to New Balance to become the face of their revitalized basketball collection. So far, New Balance and Kawhi have released some incredibly successful gear that sells out instantly. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that Kawhi and New Balance are looking to continue that success.

According to TMZ, Leonard was spotted in California this past Saturday and he was wearing some interesting footwear. In the report, it states he was wearing a fresh New Balance 997 collaboration which actually features animal print. It seems as though the animal featured on the shoes is a Leopard and while the photos don't show too many details, they look pretty fire.

As of right now, there's no telling whether or not this shoe is actually going to release but if it does, it could be one of the most popular releases of the year. New Balance has seen a bit of a resurgence thanks to Kawhi so a proper release could only stand to benefit both sides.

Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.