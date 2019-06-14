New Balance releases Kawhi Leonard t-shirt collection following Finals victory.
In celebration of the Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA championship, and Kawhi Leonard's second NBA Finals MVP award, New Balance has just launched a special t-shirt collection featuring everybody's favorite Kawhi quote, "Board Man Gets Paid." New Balance will also be re-issuing their "Fun Guy" Kawhi t-shirt.
Both shirts will be available for pre-order starting at 11am ET today, June 14, via newbalance.com. Check out the purchase link for the Kawhi x New Balance t-shirt collection below, and keep your eyes peeled for a Kawhi x New Balance "Championship Pack."
Kawhi, who became the first player to win Finals MVP in both conferences, averaged 28.5 points per game on 43% shooting in the Finals.
"This is what I play basketball for," Leonard said after the series-clinching victory. "This is what I work out for."
"I just kept working hard, working hard, and had my mind set on this goal right here," Leonard added, per ESPN. "I came to a team, a new coast -- that mindset was the same as mine, trying to get that Larry [O'Brien championship] trophy there. And this is what I play basketball for; this is what I work out for all summer [and] during the season. And I'm happy that my hard work paid off."