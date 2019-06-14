During the summer, the Toronto Raptors made a huge trade as they sent DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. At the time, Kyle Lowry was furious with the team as DeRozan was his best friend since they had played together for so many seasons. After a while, Lowry warmed up to the idea of Leonard on the team as the team started to be incredibly successful out on the court. With Leonard on the team, the Raptors made it to their first ever NBA Finals and ended up winning their first ever championship.

After the big game last night, Leonard spoke to the media and explained how he texted Lowry after the trade and assured him that they could do something special together.

“I texted Kyle (Lowry) probably a day later — or the day that I got traded and told him I said let’s go out and do something special," Leonard explained. "I know your best friend left, I know you’re mad, but let’s make this thing work out. And we are here today.”

With an NBA Championship to show for their effort, it's clear that the two were indeed able to pull off something special. Their success is something the city of Toronto will remember forever. It's a good day to be a Raptor.