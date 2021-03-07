Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA and as a result, he is currently in Atlanta where the best of the best will be duking it out in the All-Star Game. This season is a big one for Kawhi, who is trying to lead his Los Angeles Clippers to the NBA Finals, for the first time in the franchise's history. If the team makes it that far, Leonard will have a difficult choice to make, as the Tokyo Olympics are immediately after the Finals in late July.

While speaking to reporters ahead of the All-Star Game, Leonard made it abundantly clear that he wants to play for Team USA, which will be coached by his former boss, Gregg Popovich. Leonard noted that he was down to play in 2020 but COVID-19 put a complete damper on that.

"My plan is to go," Leonard said. "If I feel up to it and feel ready to go around that time, then I'm going to play." Team USA is set to be pretty stacked, although it remains to be seen if the Olympics go as planned as COVID continues to be a real threat.

