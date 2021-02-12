Over the last couple of seasons, Kawhi Leonard has blossomed into a fully-fledged superstar, and as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, he has been able to turn the team into championship contenders. While last season ended on a sour note, Leonard seems determined to put the Clippers in a position to win it all this year, and fans can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Recently, Leonard was being interviewed by the media, when he was asked about his admiration for Allen Iverson, who is a legend to many of the young players in the league today. Leonard told Tomer Azarly of Clutch points that he loved the way Iverson played, and that while they have different playing styles, he turned out to be a massive inspiration.

“Just his gameplay,” Leonard said. “How hard he played…He played both ends. Just seeing that team with the Sixers, bringing them to the finals and carrying them by himself. That just resonated with me. His will not to give up.”

Back in 2001, Iverson took a depleted 76ers team to the NBA Finals, and while he didn't win, that playoff run will forever live in infamy. Leonard knows what it's like to carry a team on his back, and this season, he will be hoping to do the same.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images