Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers had a strong start to the season earlier this week as they were able to knock off LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first match of the season. Last night, the Clippers took part in a Christmas Day game that had many fans wondering if they could shake off the demons of the past. Of course, this is because they were playing the Denver Nuggets, who knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

In the end, the Clippers were able to win the game easily, although Leonard suffered a scary moment at one point as his mouth collided with the elbow of teammate Serge Ibaka. As you can see in the clips below, Leonard immediately fell to the ground all while bleeding profusely.

Eventually, Leonard got some help from the training staff where he was brought to the locker room for the rest of the match. Leonard reportedly got eight stitches in his mouth as he suffered a pretty nasty laceration. Needless to say, going for rebounds can be a life or death act.

Moving forward, it seems as though Leonard will be good for the team's next game which goes down on Sunday against the Mavericks.

Harry How/Getty Images