Kawhi Leonard just came off of a championship-winning season with the Toronto Raptors who picked up their first-ever NBA title. Leonard was easily the best player on the Raptors this season and was able to secure himself his second NBA Finals MVP trophy. While Leonard is enjoying the fruits of his labor, he will quickly have to shift his focus to free agency as he is up for a brand new contract. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he'll go and the Los Angeles Clippers are believed to be at the top of the list.

The Clippers seem to be putting all of their eggs in one basket though as Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained how the team is on edge about Leonard's decision.

“Internally, they’re hyperventilating right now,” Windhorst said. “I think Kawhi will give the Knicks a look. I think his decision will be staying with the Raptors, likely on a short deal, a one-plus-one deal. Or look at the LA Clippers where he can invest in going forward.”

Kawhi will be able to meet with teams as of June 30th and can sign a contract once the moratorium ends on July 6th. Considering the private person Leonard has proven himself to be, we probably won't get any indication of what he wants until the pen is put to paper.