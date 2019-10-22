Heading into this season, NBA fans are excited to see what Kawhi Leonard will be able to do with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers. Many fans believe the Clippers have the best chance at winning an NBA Championship although the team's prowess on the court remains to be seen. Leonard is considered to be one of the best players in the entire league and has a real chance at winning the MVP award.

Leonard also has his very own deal with New Balance who has completely revamped their basketball line. Over the last week, New Balance has unveiled some brand new colorways of their popular OMN1S shoe and recently, they unveiled a new colorway to Kawhi himself. As you can see in the video below, Leonard thinks his new shoes are dope but his enthusiasm levels leave a lot to be desired.

Leonard has been made fun of in the past for not really saying much in emotional moments. For instance, he was rarely cracking a smile during his playoff run with the Toronto Raptors although he finally cracked once they won the championship. We're sure deep down he likes his new shoes, we just wish he would tell his face that.

Either way, it made for a pretty hilarious reaction even if that wasn't his intention.