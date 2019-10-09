Kawhi Leonard's New Balance OMN1S sneaker is slated to release on October 23, just one day after Kawhi and the Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the season-opener. The OMN1S will debut in a crisp, white and gold "Reign" colorway, followed by six other styles throughout the coming weeks and months.

The kicks, priced at $140, will be available via www.newbalance.com/basketball, New Balance flagship stores and select other retailers.

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance. Grondin.

In celebration of the launch, New Balance has teamed with Shoe Palace for a three-day pop-up shop called "Kawhi's Fun House," where guests can enjoy a mirror maze, an adult-sized ball pit, pop-a-shot, skee ball and claw machines.

Located at Shoe Palace's Melrose Ave location in L.A. from October 18th thru October 20th, New Balance and Shoe Palace will also be releasing exclusive New Balance sneakers and apparel, including six limited edition OMN1S colorways. Visit www.kawhisfunhouse.com for additional info.

