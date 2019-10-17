New Balance and Shoe Palace have teamed up for a three-day pop-up shop called "Kawhi's Fun House," which will be held at Shoe Palace's Melrose Ave location in Los Angeles from October 18th thru October 20th.

Fans in attendance will have the first chance to get their hands on Kawhi Leonard's New Balance OMN1S, including the white & gold "Reign" edition, as well as six special edition colorways that won't be available until later on in the NBA season.

Ahead of the event, New Balance shared a look at each of the upcoming OMN1S, such as the Clippers-inspired pair shown below.

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything." New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

“As the game has changed, there is a versatility to the player on the court now that there has never been before. The OMN1S was built for a player like Kawhi Leonard that can do it all. It’s designed to represent what we want New Balance to represent on and off the court. Game speaks for itself,” said Jonathan Grondin, Creative Design Manager at New Balance. Grondin.

In addition to the Clippers edition, the OMN1S will also be releasing at Kawhi's Fun House in the all-black "Do Not Disturb" colorway that Kawhi during the playoffs, as well as the "Best Kept Secret," "Trust Leonard," "Black Ice," and "Distinct Beast."

Check out each of those colorways in the IG posts embedded below.