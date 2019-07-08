New Balance was able to resurrect its basketball line this past year when they announced the signing of former Toronto Raptors star, Kawhi Leonard. Now that Leonard is with the Clippers, New Balance will see an uptick in exposure as he will be playing under the bright lights of the Staples Center. New Balance has been able to take advantage of their partnership with Leonard thanks to some funny t-shirts and even some NBA championship-inspired sneakers. Yesterday, New Balance posted a new ad which features Leonard, as well as Jaden Smith.

Smith just releases his new album Erys and the commercial features the song "I" which is a part of the epic intro "PINK." The song fits well with the theme of the commercial as athletes from various different sports pull off some incredible moves. Soccer players, skateboarders, and even runners are shown throughout the add, while images of Jaden are sprinkled throughout.

Kawhi's appearance in the ad is a little more subtle as they show him in a photo studio in the midst of a shoot. Leonard is "shooshing" the camera and dribbling the ball around while wearing some New Balance gear. The video also features some new colorways of the 997 and the 997H which is are two of New Balance's most popular models.

[Via]