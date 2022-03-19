Karlae Brings The Old-School Hip-Hop Vibes On "Did That"

Karlae has been making waves over the last few years with some dope tracks and features, however, she has yet to release a full-length project. Well, that is about to change as Karlae is set to drop her debut mixtape ENTER soon, and she is already promoting the new body of work with an impressive single. In fact, her latest effort is called "Did That," and the song can be found below.

Throughout the song, Karlae hits us with an old-school hip-hop sample, all while delivering some braggadocios bars. The production, lyrics, and flows are all on point, and there is no doubt that Karlae has shown tremendous growth as an artist. Hopefully, her next project sounds a lot like this, with some added variety, of course.

Let us know what you think of the brand new song, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ima need a pat on the back (on the back)

Let them know a bitch did that, uh (did that)

Said he like a boujee bitch

Keep the racks and the ice all blue and shit, uh